Attorney General Becerra: California is 'ready' for a fight

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images (Photo: Alex Wong, 2016 Getty Images)

Echoing Gov. Jerry Brown, Attorney General Xavier Becerra said California is ready for any challenges that may lie ahead.

Becerra, the state's first Latino attorney general, took questions from reporters -- in English and Spanish -- after Brown's State of the State address Tuesday.

"I don't think California is looking to pick a fight, but we're ready for one," he said.

The Sacramento native and former Los Angeles Congressman talked topics ranging from former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder -- the state Legislature hired his law firm -- to criminal undocumented immigrants.

Becerra said that his first visit will be to the Fresno/Bakersfield area to meet with law enforcement and community leaders, noting that the state is not just about cities such as Los Angeles.

