Authorities just made Calaveras County's largest pot bust to date

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has released the outcome of Operation Terminus, which began this past Monday.

The California National Guard, state water board, and Department of Fish and Wildlife worked with the sheriff’s office to make the largest illegal marijuana operation bust the county has ever seen.

The sheriff’s office reports at least 27,000 plants were seized after 23 search warrants were served, the equivalent of 25 tons of marijuana.

35 people were arrested for illegal cultivation of marijuana and several environmental violations.



Officials also seized 11 firearms, some with the serial numbers filed off, and $7,000 in cash.



The properties that police and other agencies focused on extended from Mountain Ranch to Copperopolis.



Trevor Whitke is a registered marijuana grower who has lived in the county for most of his life. However, he said there is a lot of tension with the community because of illegal growers.



Whitke supports the efforts by police to eradicate illegal growers in the county.

