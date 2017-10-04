Auto broker arrested for reportedly cheating customers out of $2.3 million

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) arrested a business owner in Clovis who's being charged for fraudulent sale of 48 newer-model vehicles, said the the DMV.

The man has been identified as 55-year-old Scott Allyn Radtke.

Investigators with the DMV, who partnered with Clovis and Tulare Police Departments, said a five-month probe into Radtke's auto broker business uncovered that he cheated 64 victims out of an estimated $2.3 million. The people who were defrauded included, customers, auto dealerships and lending institutions.

“The DMV will not tolerate unscrupulous brokers taking advantage of customers and dealerships,” said DMV Investigations Chief Frank Alvarez. “We have peace officers who diligently investigate this kind of fraudulent activity.”

Radtke's California Motoring Company (CMC) failed to pay for a car brokered by him fraudulently and the DMV and the aforementioned police departments received numerous complaints against CMC which included allegations of grand theft and identity theft. In August, DMV investigators seized evidence of theft and fraud during a search of the business, using a warrant.

He was booked on Monday in the Fresno County Jail on 98 criminal counts, that included forgery, grand theft of personal property, identity theft, passing checks with insufficient funds and more.

Radtke's bail is set at $681,000 and the Fresno County Office of the District Attorney will be prosecuting the case.

If you're a victim of the groups above then you can file a consumer complaint by filling out a Record of Complaint Form through the DMV’s website: https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/dmv/detail/forms/inv/inv172a.

© 2017 KXTV-TV