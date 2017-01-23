Avalanche traps two cars south of Alpine Meadows

An avalanche buried two cars on State Route 89 between Alpine Meadows and Taho City overnight.
California Highway Patrol posted photos on Facebook of trapped cars at around 2 a.m.:
CHP reports that every passenger got out safe and there were no injuries.
The slide was 200 feet across and 12 feet high. It closed southbound SR-89 between Alpine Meadows and Tahoe City.
