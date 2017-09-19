BART passenger fakes medical problem to avoid attempted robbery

The suspect, who was also alone, is seen reaching over the victim’s shoulder which is when the suspect may have dropped the note. (Photo: Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Department)

An Oakland woman said she faked a medical problem in order to avoid a would-be robbery while taking a Saturday afternoon BART trip.

Bay Area Rapid Transit police corroborated the woman’s account of the incident, which began when the woman received a threatening note from an unknown person.

The woman, who was sitting alone, said the note told her to two guns were pointed at her and that she should hand over her wallet and phone to the person behind her without turning around, police said.

The victim then responded by faking the medical emergency to attract attention from others riding the train. At least two passengers responded by going over to check on her, police said.

At that time, the suspect allegedly stood up and exited the train.

Video from the train shows the female suspect was seated behind the victim. The suspect, who was also alone, is then seen reaching over the victim’s shoulder which is when the suspect may have dropped the note, police said.

The video shows the suspect last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans, sunglasses and carrying a handcart.

© 2017 KXTV-TV