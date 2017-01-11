BART train delays in San Francisco after branch falls

Two BART trains struck a large tree branch, causing major delays during the rush hour commute and frustrating thousands of stranded passengers Tuesday evening.
BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost says the trains hit the branch outside Balboa Park station. One was coming into the station and the other leaving. No injuries were reported.
She says crews have to move the trains and branch to inspect the tracks for any damage.
Video and images surfaced on Twitter of a large crowd of commuters desperately trying to leave the 24th Street Mission station.
People are desperately trying to get out! 24th Mission Street Station Chaos. #SFBART #BART #SF .@SFBART pic.twitter.com/TGw8qAWSZ8— Charlie K. Perkins (@PerKerry) January 11, 2017
24th Mission Street Station Chaos. #SFBART #BART #SF .@SFBART pic.twitter.com/b5tlV3lUXz— Charlie K. Perkins (@PerKerry) January 11, 2017
