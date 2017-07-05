Bear cub found injured near South Lake Tahoe beach

State parks rangers rescued this injured 4-month-old bear cub on a South Lake Tahoe beach (July 4, 2017) (Photo: Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, Inc.)

A 4-month-old bear cub is recovering from injuries after being found near a South Lake Tahoe beach on July Fourth.

State park rangers spotted the female cub just south of D. L. Bliss State Park, on Highway 89, at 3:30 p.m. After getting permission from the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the rangers were able to transfer her to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care workers.

A doctor was able to clean up and suture two laceration the bear had on her right rear leg. Soon she will meet three other cubs being rehabilitated by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.

