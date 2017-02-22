Berekely principal attacked, special ed student arrested

A photo taken on November 20, 2013 shows handcuffs and a police badge. (Photo: Photo by Philippe Huguen/AFP/Get, AFP/Getty Images)

Police have arrested a student at a special education school in Berkeley accused of stabbing the principal.

KTVU reports Berkeley police arrested 20-year-old Angel Juarez Tuesday, hours after he allegedly stabbed the principal of Via Center, a private, special education school.

The non-profit school says on its website that a large portion of its students have been unsuccessful "in multiple public and other non-public programs."

The principal was rushed a hospital. The extent of her injuries and her identity were not immediately released.

Officials say that after the stabbing, Juarez fled the scene and was spotted by the California Highway Patrol in the neighboring city of Albany.

