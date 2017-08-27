Berkeley police brace for possible protests

Police have set up barricades in a downtown Berkeley park in preparation for possible demonstrations by right-wing and left-wing groups.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that police with bomb-sniffing dogs checked the grounds of Civic Center Park early Sunday.

A right-wing rally billed as "No to Marxism in America" was initially called for Sunday afternoon but then canceled over the weekend.

Organizer Amber Cummings said that Berkeley officials and left-wing extremists made it impossible to hold the event and she would be the sole attendee.

It was not clear if supporters or opponents would show up.

The left-wing group By Any Means Necessary had vowed to shut down the rally at Civic Center Park.

Organizers of a protest billed as the Bay Area Rally Against Hate say the event will go on as planned at the UC Berkeley campus.

The event is one of several rallies that had been called for Sunday in Berkeley, a day after a controversial freedom rally planned by right-wing groups in San Francisco fizzled amid throngs of counter protesters.

In a statement, early Sunday, organizers of the Rally Against Hate said "we fully intend to move forward with this rally" on the university campus despite calls by the university police department for people to stay away for safety reasons.

Berkeley authorities are preparing for potential clashes at a city park even though the person behind a right-wing rally called off the event.

