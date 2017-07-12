Big rig overturns, spills gallons of beer on Hwy 99

Bottles of Sierra Nevada Pale Ale are displayed on a shelf at Ringside Liquor on January 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

An overturned big rig carrying a full load of beer caused lanes to close along a Highway 99 and major injuries for another driver Wednesday morning.

Gallons of beer spilled across 99 at Barry Road in Yuba City, forcing California Highway Patrol to close lanes as emergency crews helped two drivers, one with major injuries and another with minor injuries.

The big rig was traveling southbound along 99 when a Toyota Camry traveling northbound veered off the right shoulder. The driver of the Camry, later identified as Baljinder Singh, 41, of Yuba City, tried to overcorrect, according to CHP, which caused him to cross southbound lanes into the path of the big rig.

The driver of the big rig, later identified Daniel Dibenedetto, 66, of Chico, attempted to avoid Singh by changing lanes, but clipped the right rear of the Camry in the process, CHP said.

The contact caused the Camry to spin off the west side of 99 where it collided with a tree, according to CHP.

The big rig continued off the west side of 99 and overturned, spilling a full load of Sierra Nevada beer that was being transported.

Southbound 99 was closed for about two hours while traffic was diverted.

CHP investigators believe alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.

