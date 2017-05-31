California bill: Unit would review officer-involved shootings

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images (Photo: David McNew, 2006 Getty Images)

AB 284, which awaits a vote this week in the state Assembly, would create an independent review unit within the state attorney general's office to investigate officer-involved shootings.

The legislation has already caught the attention of the Rev. Al Sharpton's National Action Network. He was at the Capitol recently supporting the bill.

"Bring the independent investigators in to take a look into these cases, and whatever way it goes, we'll accept it," the Rev. Shane Harris, president of the San Diego chapter of the National Action Network, said.

Despite the support, there is also opposition to the legislation.

A joint statement, which includes the Sacramento County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, reads in part that "AB 284 is duplicative and is an unnecessary use of public resources."

Here's the full statement:

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, president of the California State Sheriffs' Association, also told ABC10 the association disagrees with the notion that because local district attorneys and law enforcement work together there is a conflict of interest.

The legislation should see a vote in the state Assembly by Friday at the latest.

