Bill proposes more sleep for teens

A bill introduced in the California Senate was crafted on the premise that students who are well rested will do better in school -- and in life.

The science is solid, with study after study indicating better grades, better behavior, and better mental health when school times are pushed forward, said the bill’s author, Sen. Anthony Portantino in a telephone interview.

His bill proposes a start time no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Although for some parents, the logistics of getting kids to school before they go to work can be difficult – the biggest argument against making the change – Portantino said some difficulties are “a small price to pay” for significant gains.

In fact, Portantino said it is rare to come across an issue as uncontroversial as this in political life.

“All the research and data in places where (later start times) have been implemented show measurable, concrete and significant positive benefits,” he said, adding that among the benefits were better attendance, better GPA and college admission scores and decreased behavior problems.

And the benefits didn’t stop on school grounds – studies also show that giving students more time in the morning also translates to better parent-child relationships, decreased student-involved car accidents, decreased rates of drug and alcohol abuse and decreased depression and suicide.

All these benefits come from working with science rather than against it.

Sleeping longer in the morning is good for teens because their circadian rhythms tend to be different than adults, said Irena Keller, an adjunct child psychology professor at San Jose State University and leader of the state chapter of Start Schools Later, a national movement.

Keller, who has children in middle and high school, became involved because she was “shocked how much science was not implemented in practice.”

The changes in teens’ circadian rhythms are due to hormonal changes of puberty, and are well documented by science. Teens’ natural rhythms make it harder for them to fall asleep early, therefore making it less likely for them to get enough sleep. And lack of sleep is behind numerous poor outcomes – another fact amply demonstrated by science.

“It’s impossible to learn when you didn’t have enough sleep,” Keller said. Valuable school time is squandered because students are sleep deprived because school start times are so out of sync with teens' natural sleep cycles.

Another argument against changing school start times is difficulty in getting to extracurricular competitions with schools on different schedules.

That’s the reason the change should be across the board statewide, Portantino said.

Despite the ample benefits promised, both Portantino and Keller acknowledged that change can be difficult

“We need to be respectful of families,” Portantino said.

To that end, if the bill passes, the change won’t be implemented abruptly when school starts in the fall. He said a “proper implementation structure” that would include feedback from families and researchers on the best way to roll out the schedule change would make the process as painless as possible.

“It’s not common sense, it’s science,” Keller said. "No one would say there’s no disadvantage. But any controversy is between science and resistance to change.”

