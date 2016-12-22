Birth rates in Calif. drop to record low

a newborn baby's feet (Photo: TongRo Images Inc, This content is subject to copyright.)

Though California's population has grown in the past year, the birth rate has seemingly declined.

The birth rate has decreased to 12.42 births per 1,000 people from almost 14 births per 1,000 people in the 2010 Census, according to new data by the Department of Finance.

This is the lowest level the birth rate has been in California's history.

The death rate is the opposite which has slowly seen an increase to 6.71 deaths per 1,000 people to 6.26 in 2010.

With the state's population adding an additional 295,000 people, the natural increase of 225,000 people from that original number was consisted of 489,000 births minus 264,000 deaths. This remains the primary source of the state's population growth.

