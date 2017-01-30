Body found inside remains of car fire in Turlock

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The remains of a body were discovered inside a burning car after it was extinguished by firefighters in Turlock Sunday night.

Firefighters were sent to Griffin Road where they found the burning car around 7:30 p.m., Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies report.

After the car was extinguished, firefighters discovered the burnt remains of the body in the backseat.

The car was found just north of California State University, Stanislaus, near Griffin Road, between Taylor and Keyes roads in a rural area, deputies said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been reported due to the severity of the burns.

The Stanislaus County Coroner's Office will need to use different methods to ID the body and determine the cause of death, deputies said.

