Body of missing Woodland mother found

The body of missing Woodland mother Teresa Blake has been found.

Blake's son Rob made the announcement via a Facebook page created to help find the missing mother.

“Yesterday, Terry Blake was found. Unfortunately, she had passed away and is no longer with us,” Rob wrote in the Facebook post. “We will continue to love her every day and miss her entirely.”

Blake was reported missing on June 5 after she didn’t return home from a fishing trip at Feather River Park Resort, according to Plumas County Sheriff’s Department.

Plumas sheriff's investigators reported Blake's body was found by search and rescue crews nearly one mile from where her car was discovered.

Investigators have not yet released the woman's cause of death, but note a detailed announcement will be released later Wednesday.

