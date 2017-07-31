Body recovered from Lake Tahoe believed to be college athlete missing since 2016

Placer County sheriff’s detectives have recovered a body from Lake Tahoe believed to be that of missing paddle boarder Marc Ma, who presumably drowned last summer.
Sheriff’s deputies said a camera spotted the body 240 feet below the surface of the water just after 1 p.m. Monday.
Ma, a football player at the University of Reno, Nevada, went paddle boarding on June 10, 2016 with a group of his fellow players from school.
Investigators believe when winds picked up along the water, Ma and his friends started making their way to a nearby marina. Ma, however, never made it to that marina, and was never seen again, deputies said.
A private investigator was hired by Ma’s family, and with the help of a specialized robotic camera, the investigator made a discovery.
The body was recovered close to the West Shore Café area where he was last seen.
