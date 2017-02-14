Bright light in Northern California sky was missile test

ABC10 viewer Robert Rash Jr. captured a picture of the bright light soaring over Fairfield Tuesday morning. (Photo: Courtesy Robert Rash Jr.)

A bright light with a glowing tail spotted in the San Francisco Bay Area sky Tuesday was a Navy missile test that had been in the works for years.

U.S. Navy spokesman John Daniels told the East Bay Times (http://bayareane.ws/2kGPsoA ) that a submarine off the coast of California launched a Trident II D-5 missile at 3:30 a.m. and another at 6:20 a.m.

Daniels said the routine test was "not in response to any ongoing world activities" and that tests are conducted for training and maintenance of the missile system. He said the missiles fly over water, and not over inhabited areas.

The Trident II is a three-stage missile with a 4,000-mile range. Daniels said residents likely saw stage one, which lasts about a minute, and possibly part of stage two.

UPDATE 9:50 A.M.

Was it a bird? A plane? Something else? Possibly a rocket launch?

That’s what the National Weather Service in Bay Area tweeted Tuesday morning after pictures of what appears to be vapor trails laced the early morning California skies.

Possible rocket launch this morning? One of our forecasters took these pics look S from #Monterey of what looks like vapor trails. #cawx pic.twitter.com/WI9Hlg21sX — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) February 14, 2017

People on Twitter quickly began responding to the NWS Bay Area tweet, posting pictures of a mysterious light in the sky.

From Tracy to Fairfield, Morgan Hill, even some in Reno speculated what it could be; however, there has been no confirmation of any rocket launch.

Rocket launch this morning? pic.twitter.com/5wgSV7PXnp — Danielle Madugo (@DanielleVerdugo) February 14, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2017 KXTV