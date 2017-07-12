Butte County fire evacuation orders reduced to warnings

As Wall Fire evacuation orders are slowly lifted, some residents in Oroville realize they have no home to return to.

All evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings for the entire area affected by the Wall Fire that began burning in Butte County July 7.

Cal Fire made the announcement Wednesday just after 11:30 a.m.

Evacuation warning areas are open to residents with identification only, the announcement read.

However, road closures do remain in effect. Those streets include:

Hurleton Swedes Flat Rd. is closed at Forbestown Rd. • Swedes Flat Rd. is closed at Robinson Mill Rd. • Hurleton Swedes Flat Rd. is closed at Swedes Flat Rd. • Swedes Flat Rd. is closed at Stoney Oaks Blvd. • Lefevre Ln. is closed at Upham Rd. • Upham Rd. is closed at La Porte Rd. • Avocado Rd. is closed at Oro Bangor Hwy. • Oro Bangor Hwy. is closed at Miners Ranch Rd. • Caroline Dr. is closed at Miners Ranch Rd. • Mt. Ida Rd. is closed at Miners Ranch Rd. (open to residents with ID) • Mt. Ida Rd. is closed at Dadoma Ln. • Canal Dr. is closed at Feathervale Dr. • Old Olive Hwy. is closed at Forbestown Rd. • 500 Forbestown Rd is closed • Little Oak Rd. is closed at Forbestown Rd. • Forbestown Circle is closed at Hwy. 162 (both intersections) • Hideaway is closed at Forbestown Rd. • Old Olive Hwy. is closed at Hwy. 162 • Lost Horizon Dr. is closed at Hwy. 162

Law enforcement officers will continue to patrol the area and remind residents to drive slowly as firefighters and heavy equipment are working in and around the fire area.

Butte County has opened a local assistance center at the Oroville Municipal Auditorium at 1200 Myers Street for residents whose homes were damaged by the fire.

The fire is currently 60 percent contained, according to Cal Fire, and has burned approximately 5,800 acres.

Forty-one residences were destroyed in the fire and three more were damaged. No injuries have been reported.

© 2017 KXTV-TV