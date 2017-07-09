Butte County fire grows, lowering containment; evacuations remain in effect

The Wall Fire has burned 2,700 acres in Bangor in Butte County. (Photo: Cal Fire)

The wildfire in Butte County, that has destroyed 10 homes and has injured five people and at least one fire crew member, has grown to 4,400 acres, prompting evacuations, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, being to referred to as the "Wall Fire" is at Chinese Wall Road, 5 miles north of Bangor. Despite efforts to grow containment to 20 percent as of Saturday evening, that containment has now been reduced to 17 percent as the fire grew overnight into Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire officials.

#WallFire [Update] the fire is now 4,400 acres and 17% contained. Evacuations remain in effect. — CALFIRE Butte County (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 9, 2017

The following roads are under evacuation:

Hide-Away Road,Hope Lane, Mittens Lane, Grand Oak Drive, Grand Oak Court, Spring Valley Court, Rosie-O'Grady Lane, Rex Lane, Hardrock Road, Saddle Ranch Road, Black Bart Road, Lone Oak Drive, Lyons Lane, Davidson Hill Lane, Bandit Lane, Ambush Hill Lane, Shenandoah Lane, Renegade Road, Cold Creek Lane, Fire Camp Road, Shirley Lane, Sandra Lane, Eagle Vista Court, Eagle Vista Drive, Janet Lane, West Sandra Lane, Dedeker Lane, Jims Bar Road, Jernigan Way, Quality Lane, Verner Oaks Drive, Soda Creek Ranch Road, Ricky Road, Lorretta Lane, Ooti Way, Maple Lane, Purple Rocks Lane, Mistletoe Lane, Dickerson Lane, Hurleton Swedes Flat Road from Forbestown Road south to Swedes Flat Road, Greerty Road, Stoney Oaks Blvd., Stoney Oaks Loop, Obert Drive, Gaston Booth Road, Gold Mountain Road, Century Court, Le Fevre Lane, Deer Valley Road, Cedar Wood Drive, Turkey Creek Trail, Chinese Wall Road, Fox Lane, Spring Creek Road, Nichols Ranch Road, Romo Road, Swedes Flat Road from Oro Bangor Highway to Robinson Mill Road, Upham Road from Le Fevre Lane to Robinson Mill Road, Forbestown Road from Rosie O'Grady Lane to Hide-Away.

The following roads are under an evacuation warning:

Lower Forebestown Road from Ponderosa Way to Forbestown Road, Red Bird Court, Eddy Court, Peace Court, Dozier Court, Ponderosa Way from Robinson Mill Road to the Yuba County Line, Chataqua Way, Handel Street, Greenbush Road, Silesian Way, Black Trail Road, Richmont Court, Richmont Drive, Whispering Woods Way, Rebie Way, White Fur Lane, Powell Ridge Road, St. Arlene Way, Lake Haven Way from Lumpkin Road to St. Arlene Way, Starziak Lane, Elsa Lane, Wicks Way, Elams Ranch Road, Stringtown Road, Lakeview Ridge Road, Rebel Lane, Summer View Drive, Dancing Wind Drive, Maidu Run, Lothrop Lane, Empire Point Drive, Mountain Oak Road, Mather Lane, Finlayson Court, Nice Place, Romelt Lane, Rosa Way, Mackey Court, Hershel Lane, Angle Way, Hurleton Road from Kim Drive to Hershel Lane, Forbestown Circle, Lake Wyandotte Drive, Diamond Bar Court, Gold View Court, Gloriana Road, Harry Lane, Old Post Drive, Kim Drive, Justin Lane, Little Oak Road, Oro Bangor Highway from Jan-Dar Road to Coyote Moon Trail, Forbestown Road from Little Oak Road to Hide-Away, Forbestown Road from Rosie O'Grady Lane to Robinson Mill Road, Mission Olive Road, Spangler Court, Ruth's Court, Friedman Court, Nugget Ranch Road, Froggie Lane, Mission Olive Court, Ramos Court, Misty View Way, Live Oak Knoll Drive, Olive Tree Lane, Pleasant View Lane, Ybarra Court, Hassler Court, Manzanella Court, Culet Ranch Road, Blazford Gulch, El Corto Way, Damon Lane, Rossini Pond Drive, Winding Creek Way, Shady Oak Drive, Brooktree Lane, King Request Road, Deflore Drive, Jan-Dar Road, Boyd Lane, Indian Rock Road, Oro Bangor Highway from Swedes Flat Road to Miners Ranch Road, Rutherford Lane, Mission Crest Drive, Coal Lane, Cornett

Evacuation information

Those evacuated can go to the Church of the Nazarene at 2238 Monte Vista Avenue in Oroville. A Small animal evacuation center has been set up at 2279 Del Oro and a large animal evacuation street has been set up at 1985 Clark Road in Camelot.

© 2017 KXTV-TV