A California lawmaker wants to crackdown on thieves by introducing a bill that would mean harsher punishment for repeat offenders.

For people who commit crimes like shoplifting, credit card, fraud, and other minor theft crimes – As long as the items stolen aren’t worth more than $950, would only face a misdemeanor charge.



State Representative Jim Cooper (D) of Elk Grove, wants criminals to face felony punishments if they steal more than $950 in a year.



The law would stack the value stolen items by repeat offenders who are caught.



"With those crimes being misdemeanors now, the hammer is no longer there,” Cooper said.



The passage of the Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act or Proposition 47 in 2014, scaled back some theft related offenses from felonies to misdemeanors to free up space in the state’s crowded prison and jail system. As a result, the state prison and jail population significantly declined.

The changes have saved an estimated $250 million per year on reduced prison and jail costs, according to a report by the Legislative Analyst’s Office.



Crimes associated with Proposition 47 cost victims at least $285 million per year, according to a report by the California Police Chief’s Association.



Critics of the bill say more prison time for offenders is not the answer. "I think prison time in general is counterproductive.



That it tends to harden individuals and they come out of it worse than they were,” said Eric Hayes of Sacramento. "I'd like to see some other escalation of demanding accountability from people."

