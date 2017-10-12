Cal FIRE: Wildfire death toll almost sure to surge

The Tubbs Fire threatens a house on the ouskirts of Santa Rosa on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. In one of the worst wildfires in state history, more than 2,000 homes have burned and as more than 14 wildfires continue to spread. (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

Officials say progress is being made in some of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California but that the death toll is almost sure to surge.

Fire Chief Ken Pimlott says the number of dead is 26 as of Thursday.

Pimlott says crews have made significant progress against blazes in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada and they're being redirected to wine country.

He says the fires blackening California's wine country are threatening dozens of communities and larger cities and that erratic wind gusts are expected in the area starting Friday.

More than 8,000 firefighters are battling the blazes and additional manpower and equipment was pouring in from across the country and as far as Australia and Canada.

