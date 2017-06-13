Calaveras County Sheriff's Office locates plane wreckage, dead pilot

A Beechcraft plane was located around one mile south of the last radar point of a missing pilot named LeRoy Del Don, sheriff's officials confirmed. (Photo: McCown, Kellie)

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office reported it found the wreckage of a plane on Tuesday.

The Beechcraft was located around one mile south of the last radar point of a missing pilot named LeRoy Del Don, sheriff's officials confirmed.

Officials said the area the plan was found was densely wooded and steep, and they believe the aircraft appeared to have collided with one or more trees before stopping on a hillside.

