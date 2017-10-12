Calif. parental leave expanded for parents to bond with newborns

New born baby with his mother (Photo: Thinkstock)

California women will have more tools to fight pay discrimination, more resources to buy diapers and pay for childcare and more opportunities for parental leave under bills signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

The nine bills signed by Brown on Thursday outside of a resource center for homeless and low-income women are aimed at improving the lives of California women and families and are backed by the 26-member legislative Women's Caucus.

One of the bills prohibits employers from asking about an applicant's past salaries, another tool for ensuring women are paid fairly. Another requires small businesses that employ between 20 and 49 people to provide for up to 12 weeks of unpaid maternity and paternity leave. Existing law only applies to larger companies.

© 2017 KXTV-TV