California AG on rumored ICE raids: 'Do what you've been doing'

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a suspect during an enforcement operation on Feb. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Charles Reed, AFP/Getty Images)

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra reminded California's immigrants that they have rights Thursday, in response to reports that ICE is planning raids across Northern California.

A new state law, AB 450, bans employers from letting immigration agents enter a workplace without a judicial warrant. Moreover, these agents cannot access employee records without a warrant either.

"The law is the law," Becerra said Thursday. "Individuals should not believe that they're absent of rights, even if they're immigrants, simply because the rumors are swirling that some enforcement action may be imminent."

If employers do not follow AB 450, penalties could go as high as $10,000 with subsequent violations.

