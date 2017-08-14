California AG thanks police and condemns Virginia terror

House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-CA) speaks to members of the media. (Photo: Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

California's attorney general thanked law enforcement who responded when a driver plowed into a crowd of people protesting a gathering of white supremacists in Virginia, killing one and wounding 19.

Xavier Becerra, a Democrat, also on Monday condemned Saturday's "acts of terrorism" saying, "we cannot let people believe that it is right to do wrong."

He made the remarks at a press conference to announce California is suing the U.S. Department of Justice over President Donald Trump's sanctuary city restrictions on public safety grants.

Becerra thanked the first responders "who stood up and did their job."



Two Virginia State Police troopers responding to the violence also died when their helicopter crashed into the woods outside of Charlottesville.

