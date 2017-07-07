California Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old girl

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old girl. The California Highway Patrol said Delyza Ceron was obduction from Porterville on Friday at 2 p.m. Delyza weighs 40 punds and has black hair and brown eyes. (Photo: California Highway Patrol)

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old girl and her mother in Kern, Tulare and San Bernardino counties.

The California Highway Patrol said Delyza Ceron was abducted from Porterville on Friday at 2 p.m. Delyza weighs 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The girl's mother, Maria Sanchez Palomores, was assaulted and kidnapped with Delyza. She's 22 years old, five feet, seven inches tall weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They both were last seen with two men driving a mid 1990's white Chevrolet or GMC SUV with an unknown Washington license place number. CHP says the rear window of the car is broken out and covered in white tape. The left rear window is also stuck in the down position.

The first suspect is Juan Santos Martinez, a 40-year-old Hispanic male, five feet, two inches tall weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to CHP.

The second suspect is Valentin Angel Dillasenor, a 20-year-old Hispanic male, five feet, six inches tall with a thin build, black hair, brown eyes and a mustache, according to CHP

The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees the vehicle, victim and/or suspect are asked to call 911.

© 2017 KXTV-TV