California Assembly approves sanctuary state bill

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images (Photo: John Moore, 2017 Getty Images)

The state Assembly approved so called "sanctuary state" legislation Friday that would bar law enforcement from inquiring about someone's immigration status.

The Assembly's 49-25 vote sets up a vote in the Senate later Friday.

Democrats say the bill will help ensure that immigrants feel safe reporting crimes to law enforcement. Republicans, on the other hand, claim the legislation would provide comfort to people who commit crimes and would force immigration agents to conduct neighborhood raids if their actions are restricted in jails.

State Senate Leader Kevin de León talked about the importance of SB 54, especially as President Trump goes back and forth on DACA.

"I think it sends a very clear message to Washington that with or without Washington's help that California will move forward," said de León. "

The bill prohibits law-enforcement from conducting front-line immigration enforcement but allows jail officials to notify federal agents about some people in detention.

© 2017 KXTV-TV