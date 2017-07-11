KXTV
California Attorney General sponsors bill that would review officer-involved shootings

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 4:02 PM. PDT July 11, 2017

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has thrown his support behind a bill that would study officer-involved shootings statewide. 

Becerra sponsored AB 284 Tuesday, which would require the state's Department of Justice to study officer-involved shootings between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2016.

"Deadly force incidents leave a lasting imprint on our communities and the officers involved," Becerra said in a statement. "We need to develop targeted, effective solutions that can prevent the likelihood of these incidents." 

The legislation now heads to the state Senate's Appropriations Committee before a final floor vote. 

 

