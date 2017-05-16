California bill would base traffic ticket fines on income

(Photo: John Roman/Thinkstock)

The dollar figure attached to a traffic violation in California could carry court costs and lead to a suspended driver's license.

But a new bill in the state Senate -- SB 185 -- would base those fees on one's income.

"Big fines for minor traffic offenses force many people to go deep into debt, lose their driver's licenses and lose their jobs," Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys), who introduced the bill, said.

According to the legislation, those unable to pay their traffic fees would instead pay what they're able to afford, setting up monthly payments with the local court system. Parking tickets are not included, according to Andrew LaMar, a spokesman for Hertzberg.

A court could reduce the fees by 80 percent.

According to bill analysis from the state Senate's Appropriations Committee, those financially able to pay their traffic fine would only pay up to 5 percent of their family monthly income. And those unable to pay anything at all would owe nothing until their circumstances change.

Moreover, the legislation would prevent one's license from being suspended. An already suspended driver's license would be reinstated as long as payments are made.

The bill could make it on the Senate floor as early as the end of this month.

