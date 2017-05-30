California cities outside of top 15 fastest growing large cities in nation, report says

San Francisco Downtown (Photo: kropic, © 2016 Jan Hanus. All Rights reserved)

In a new population estimate report released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau, it showed the fastest growing large cities in the country.

Despite California boasting a handful of large cities, the state did not make the list of 15 fastest growing cities.

Actually of the 15 cities, 10 were located across Southern states with Conroe City near Houston, Texas, taking the No. 1 spot.

“Overall, cities in the South continue to grow at a faster rate than any other U.S region,” said Amel Toukabri, a demographer in the Census Bureau’s population division in the press release. “Since the 2010 Census, the population in large southern cities grew by an average of 9.4 percent. In comparison, cities in the West grew 7.3 percent, while cities in the Northeast and Midwest had much lower growth rates at 1.8 percent and 3.0 percent respectively.”

The report is based off of cities holding populations of 50,000 or more between the timeframe of July 2015 and July 2016.

The statistics released also covered all local governmental units which included incorporated places, minor civil divisions and consolidated cities, according to the report.

Earlier this month, Sacramento got high praise being rated the fastest growing large city in California according to an annual population report by the California Department of Finance.

