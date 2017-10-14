California governor: fires worst in his lifetime

California Gov. Jerry Brown and U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein say they have never seen a more destructive and deadly wildfire in their lifetime.
The comments from the longtime Californians come as they, along with U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, visit the fire zones on Saturday to meet with emergency responders and local residents.
Brown called the disaster "one of the greatest tragedies California has ever faced." He told residents the danger remains and urged them to evacuate when asked to do so.
