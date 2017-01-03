California governor nominates Xavier Becerra for AG

Representative Xavier Becerra (D-CA) gestures to the crowd as he delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Gov. Jerry Brown officially submitted the nomination for U.S. Congressman Xavier Becerra (D-CA) to be the next California Attorney General.

Becerra would be taking the reigns for the recently resigned Kamala D. Harris. The California State Assembly and Senate each have 90 days to confirm the nomination.

“Xavier has been an outstanding public servant – in the State Legislature, the U.S. Congress and as a deputy attorney general,” Brown said in a press release. “I'm confident he will be a champion for all Californians and help our state aggressively combat climate change.”

As the highest ranking Latino member in Congress, Becerra's background includes serving in the House of Representatives since 1992, a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus which he chaired since 1997 to 1998 and also the Executive Committee of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

