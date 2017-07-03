California hate crimes jump for second straight year

Members of the FBI Joint Terrorism task force stand by to provide security for the 2016 Gay Pride Parade June 12, 20116 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

California's attorney general says the number of hate crimes increased about 11 percent last year - the second consecutive double-digit increase after years of decline.

The report released Monday shows 931 hate crimes statewide in 2016, nearly 100 more than in 2015.

More than half the crimes were based on the victim's race or ethnicity and more than 20 percent were because of the victim's sexual orientation.

Less than 20 percent were because of the victim's religion, despite the national debate over President Donald Trump's immigration restrictions on countries with large Muslim populations.

Nearly two thirds were violent and the rest property crimes.

Hate crimes also jumped more than 10 percent between 2014 and 2015. However, the number has decreased about 35 percent over the last decade.

© 2017 KXTV-TV