California joins 'sanctuary' lawsuits for grants

A view of the California State Capitol (Photo: Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

California has joined several cities and counties in suing the federal government over federal public safety money that the White House has threatened to withhold amid a clash over sanctuary policies.

The state filed a lawsuit Monday challenging sanctuary city restrictions on public safety grants. At least seven cities and counties are also suing over funding threats, including Chicago, which filed a complaint last week.

The Trump administration has said it's following through on promises to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities.

But the result for some has been growing confusion, budgeting headaches, worries about increased crime and more tension with immigrant residents.

A New Mexico county mulled new rules encouraging cooperation with federal authorities.

Baltimore and others are trying to prove to the White House they aren't sanctuary cities and qualify for crime-fighting help.

© 2017 KXTV-TV