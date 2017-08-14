KXTV
California joins 'sanctuary' lawsuits for grants

Staff , KXTV 2:33 PM. PDT August 14, 2017

California has joined several cities and counties in suing the federal government over federal public safety money that the White House has threatened to withhold amid a clash over sanctuary policies.

The state filed a lawsuit Monday challenging sanctuary city restrictions on public safety grants. At least seven cities and counties are also suing over funding threats, including Chicago, which filed a complaint last week.

The Trump administration has said it's following through on promises to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities.

But the result for some has been growing confusion, budgeting headaches, worries about increased crime and more tension with immigrant residents.

A New Mexico county mulled new rules encouraging cooperation with federal authorities.

Baltimore and others are trying to prove to the White House they aren't sanctuary cities and qualify for crime-fighting help.

