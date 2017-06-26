California large-capacity ammunition restrictions start July 1

A magazine with a high capacity load of more than 30 rounds September 13, 2004 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo: Thomas Cooper, 2004 Getty Images)

Gun owners in California will face a new ammunition restriction starting July 1.

Lawmakers approved legislation last year which imposes fines, starting at $100 for the first offense, for people in possession of an ammunition magazine that exceeds 10 rounds. Those fines moves up to $250 for the second offense, and $500 for the third and subsequent offenses.

If you already possess a large-capacity magazine, you have to dispose of it before July 1 by any of the following means:

Remove the large-capacity magazine from the state

Sell the large-capacity magazine to a licensed firearms dealer

Destroy the large-capacity magazine

Surrender the large-capacity magazine to a law enforcement agency for destruction

Honorably retired law enforcement officers are exempt from the new ammunition restrictions if they were authorized to carry a firearm for their duties. The large-capacity magazines are also legal for historical societies or museums to house, provided they are unloaded and properly housed within a secured premises.

