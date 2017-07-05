California, New Mexico file environmental lawsuit

Electric energy generating wind turbines are seen on a wind farm in the San Gorgonio Pass area on Earth Day, April 22, 2016, near Palm Springs, California. San Gorgonio Pass is one of the largest wind farm areas in the United States. (Photo: DAVID MCNEW, This content is subject to copyright.)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The attorneys general of California and New Mexico are suing the Trump administration for delaying new rules to reduce methane leaks on federal lands.



The lawsuit filed Wednesday is the latest in a string of legal challenges by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra against the administration on environmental actions.



He and New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas say the new rules will ensure cleaner air.



The regulations require natural gas and oil producers to update equipment and take other actions aimed at stopping methane leaks. They also say companies must pay royalties on leaked gas.



Opposition from energy companies and several states, including Wyoming, has prompted the U.S. Department of the Interior to delay pieces of the rule. The postponed pieces are not set to take effect until January 2018.

