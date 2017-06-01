California ranked 8th best state for jobs

Welcome to California sign. (Photo: wellesenterprises, © Katherine Welles)

If you're cleaning up your resume and gearing up for a job hunt, California is the place to be.

WalletHub.com researchers ranked the most attractive states for employment and placed the Golden State at number 8 on the list.

The financial and data site compared all 50 states across two key dimensions, job market and economic environment. Within the two main factors, researchers looked at elements including job opportunity, job security, state nondiscriminatory laws and policies, median annual income, average commute time, and the average length of a work week.

Washington topped the list, followed by Colorado and New Hampshire.

West Virginia received the lowest ranking on the list.

California may be one of the best states for job seekers but Sacramento is not as high on the list of best cities for a job.

WalletHub.com placed the Capitol City at number 48 out of 150 of the most populated cities in the U.S.

