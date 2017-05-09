California ranks No. 22 for working moms in 2017, reports says

Mother helping son and daughter (6-8) get into mini van (Photo: Chad Baker/Jason Reed/Ryan McVay, (c) Chad Baker/Jason Reed/Ryan McVay)

The labor force saw approximately 71 percent of women with children under 18 years old in the workforce or looking for work in 2016, according to labor statistics by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The findings by Wallethub for 2017 saw Vermont as the No. 1 ranked best state for working moms.

California landed in the middle of the pack being at No. 22.

Despite our state's overall ranking, California did garner the top spot in work-life balance but also ranked No. 49 in worst day-care systems.

Rounding out the top 10 was Minnesota (2), New Jersey (3), Delaware (4), Connecticut (5), Massachusetts (6), Maine (7), Rhode Island (8), New York (9) and Illinois (10).

The analysts compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia from three key components - child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance - to determine the standings. 13 different metrics went into those three components.

