California renewable energy bill advances, gets Leonardo DiCaprio support

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 2:50 PM. PDT September 01, 2017

Could California see 100 percent renewable energy by 2045? Senate Bill 100, which cleared a state Assembly committee Friday, would do just that. 

The legislation mandates that "renewable energy resources and zero-carbon resources" supply all of the state's electricity by Dec. 31, 2045. 

The bill even got the attention of Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, who tweeted his support Friday:

It would need to pass the full state Assembly before heading to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk.

It already passed in the state Senate back in May.

