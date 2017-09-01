California renewable energy bill advances, gets Leonardo DiCaprio support

Could California see 100 percent renewable energy by 2045? Senate Bill 100, which cleared a state Assembly committee Friday, would do just that.
The legislation mandates that "renewable energy resources and zero-carbon resources" supply all of the state's electricity by Dec. 31, 2045.
The bill even got the attention of Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, who tweeted his support Friday:
With #SB100, CA can lead the world to a 100% clean energy future–with good jobs, cleaner air, and a healthy planet. https://t.co/V0ewPGLS1b— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) September 1, 2017
It would need to pass the full state Assembly before heading to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk.
It already passed in the state Senate back in May.
