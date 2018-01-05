California schools are now required to provide tampons, pads

feminine hygiene (Photo: matka_Wariatka, Thinkstock, matka_Wariatka)

A new California law requiring tampons and pads in school bathrooms took effect Jan. 1, and students can expect to see the changes right away.

AB 10 requires low-income middle and high schools to stock at least half of their bathrooms with feminine hygiene products.

"We've received confirmation that feminine hygiene product dispensers will be ready to go for the first day back at school, which is next Tuesday, Jan. 9," said Raj Rai, a spokeswoman with the San Juan Unified School District.

Elk Grove Unified School District, where students returned to school Wednesday, has similar plans.

"I do know we have a plan and actions in place to comply with the new law," said Xanthi Pinkerton, a district spokeswoman.

