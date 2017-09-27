California seeks more sway by moving up presidential primary

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 17: California Gov. Jerry Brown speaks during a news conference on January 17, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan Getty Images)

California's presidential primary will be held in March 2020, three months earlier than during the 2016 election.

Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation Wednesday to move up the primary. Supporters of the change want to give California more influence in choosing the Republican and Democratic nominees.

The state awards the most delegates in the nominating contests.

The measure places California's primary on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March. That means it likely will fall on "Super Tuesday," when multiple states hold primaries.

California is an expensive state to campaign in, with 11 media markets. An earlier primary could give an edge to candidates with more money.

© 2017 KXTV-TV