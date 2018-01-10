California storm, mudslides death toll increases to 15

Mud fills a street after a rain-driven mudslide destroyed two cars and damaged property in a neighborhood under mandatory evacuation in Burbank, California, January 9, 2018. Mudslides unleashed by a ferocious storm demolished homes in southern California, authorities said Tuesday. Five people were reported killed. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ROBYN BECK, This content is subject to copyright.)

MONTECITO, Calif. (AP) — The death toll from the powerful debris flows that hit the Southern California community of Montecito has risen to 15.

Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Yaneris Muniz confirms two more deaths, in addition to those reported in the hours after a storm dumped a huge amount of rain on the community in a brief period of time early Tuesday.

Muniz says a search of the stricken area is continuing.

Authorities in Santa Barbara County are still trying to reach new areas and dig into the destruction to find dead, injured or trapped people who might be there after a powerful mud flow swept away dozens of homes.

By early Wednesday morning at least 15 people were confirmed dead, at least 25 were injured and at least 50 had to be rescued by helicopter.

Those numbers could increase when the search is expanded Wednesday and search-and-rescue teams reach new areas.

In Montecito, Oprah Winfrey shared Instagram photos of the deep mud in her backyard and rescue helicopters flying overhead.

She's one of several celebrities who live in the wealthy enclave that was hit the hardest by the storm.

