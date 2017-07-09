California travel ban to Kentucky causes local events to cancel

Modern airplane over the clouds. (Photo: Thinkstock, 1DeKiR1)

A Kentucky hotel says it would have hosted two conventions that reportedly pulled out of negotiations due to California's state-funded travel ban.

Omni Louisville Hotel General Manager Scott Stuckey says the hotel hasn't identified the conventions in hopes of persuading them to do future business with Omni and Louisville.

The Courier-Journal reports the conventions pulled out of contract negotiations with the hotel after California Attorney General Xavier Becerra added Kentucky to the list of states where California state-funded travel is banned, due to state laws viewed as discriminatory.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called the hotel's announcement proof the travel ban is a "real threat to our growing tourism economy."

Fischer and Lexington, Kentucky, Mayor Jim Gray wrote to California's attorney general to request exemptions for their municipalities but were rejected.

