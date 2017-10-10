California wildfire death toll rises to 13

GLEN ELLEN, CA - OCTOBER 09: A flame from an open gas line illuminates grape vines in a vineyard during the Nuns fire on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A Northern California county is reporting two more people were killed by a blaze in their area, raising the total number of fatalities in the region's wildfires to at least 13.

Mendocino County Sheriff Thomas Allman said Tuesday the victims died in Redwood Valley, a town of 2,000 people. A person was reported killed in the same town on Monday.

Allman says some people refused to leave their homes in communities that were destroyed by a wildfire.

He says the sheriff's office and other law enforcement officials well go check those communities later Tuesday to hopefully find people who are safe.

Wildfires are burning in several areas in Northern California.

Authorities say at least 100 people have been injured, and as many as 1,500 homes and businesses destroyed.

Fires burning in Northern California include massive fires in wine country along with growing fires in Yuba, Nevada and Butte counties.

