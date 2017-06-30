California's elections chief won't give voter records to Trump

Photo by Ben Sklar/Getty Images (Photo: Ben Sklar, 2008 Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's administration wants voter records from all 50 states. California's response? No.

California's elections chief, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, responded to Kris Kobach, vice chairman of Trump's voter fraud commission, Thursday.

"I will not provide sensitive voter information to a commission that has already inaccurately passed judgment that millions of Californians voted illegally," Padilla said in a statement.

We caught up with Padilla in an exclusive interview with ABC10 Friday.

Trump created the commission in May, alleging that he lost the popular vote against Hillary Clinton in November's election because millions of people voted illegally.

"Study after study has shown voter fraud is extremely rare and always very isolated," Padilla said. "So what's the real purpose of the commission? Number one, it is serving to distract from the real threat to our elections, which is what did the Russians do to interfere?"

A Washington Post analysis found just four cases of voter fraud in the 2016 election. Moreover, Padilla said the commission alleging voter fraud is pretext to disenfranchise voters.

He told us he has yet to hear from Trump's administration or the voter fraud commission.

