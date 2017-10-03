California's top lawmakers bash gun lobby after Las Vegas shooting

A view of the California State Capitol (Photo: Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

California's top lawmakers, state Senate Leader Kevin de León and state Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon had some words for the gun lobby after the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.

Rendon said in a statement that "police say the shooter appeared to have acted alone."

"That's not true," he said. "Every gun lobbyist and the politicians who do their bidding were all in that room with him."

Meanwhile, de León said weapons of mass death have turned our nation into a "shooting gallery."

"I hope that Congress will consider the casualties of its cozy relationship with the gun lobby and finally find the courage and independence to stand up to them," de León said.

Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León released the following statement on the mass shooting in #LasVegas https://t.co/5ZFk46cpem pic.twitter.com/ErPZlwbC6o — CA Senate Leader (@CAproTem) October 2, 2017

