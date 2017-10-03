KXTV
Close

California's top lawmakers bash gun lobby after Las Vegas shooting

Staff , KXTV 12:30 PM. PDT October 03, 2017

California's top lawmakers, state Senate Leader Kevin de León and state Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon had some words for the gun lobby after the tragic shooting in Las Vegas. 

Rendon said in a statement that "police say the shooter appeared to have acted alone."

"That's not true," he said. "Every gun lobbyist and the politicians who do their bidding were all in that room with him." 

Meanwhile, de León said weapons of mass death have turned our nation into a "shooting gallery."

"I hope that Congress will consider the casualties of its cozy relationship with the gun lobby and finally find the courage and independence to stand up to them," de León said. 

© 2017 KXTV-TV

KXTV

Governor Brown Issues Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories