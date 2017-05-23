Post drought California brings sweet cherries for Memorial Day

After years of drought and tough growing, cherry farmers -- and cherry lovers -- can expect sweet and delicious cherries.

Memorial Day weekend is traditionally peak time for cherry season.

Some people have noticed smaller cherries at California grocery stores, but this is actually a good thing. It means more cherries are growing, and they're sweeter and juicier.

But here's the cherry on top -- They'll even be cheaper than previous years.

Joe Cataldo of J & M Farms in Lodi said the 2016 cherry season was one of the lightest crops for California cherry growers in the last 15 years.

"That drives up pricing," Cataldo said. "We had some real bad weather, coupled with some light crop. So costs were up on getting it picked, getting it packed. And the consumer probably got a lot of that too. They didn't get a good quality product. This year is an ideal season for everybody."

Cataldo said 2017 cherries will be the best quality cherries California has had in the last 5 years. That's because the drought is officially over.

"Cherries require a lot of chilling and an actual good winter," Cataldo said. "When they actually went to sleep [this winter], it was wet and cold."

What's also different about this year's cherry season is how much 'good fruit' is coming out. In previous years, many of the cherries weren't of retail-quality. Instead, they went to preservatives and dairies.

With so many high-quality cherries, Cataldo said growers are being extra cautious.

"The wind, the rain, the birds," Cataldo said. "We've had hail issues. And we've had heat issues. It's a tough crop to get to market...cherries are one of the most delicate fruits to grow."

Cataldo would know. He's the third generation cherry grower in his family. But he also adds that it's worth it.

"The last 4 years have been miserable being a cherry grower in California and so it's a distant memory," Cataldo said. "But it's also very rewarding. You look at the tree and there's nothing more beautiful than a cherry when it's ready to eat."

Rewarding for growers, and rewarding for those of us who love to eat cherries.

Cherry season usually goes through mid-June.

