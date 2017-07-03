Child drowns in Sacramento River near Rio Vista

A family is mourning the loss of their 7-year-old boy after he drowned in the Sacramento River at Sandy Beach Park in Rio Vista Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Courtesy Steve Martarano via Flickr)

A family is mourning the loss of their 7-year-old boy after he drowned in the Sacramento River at Sandy Beach Park in Rio Vista Saturday afternoon.

Solano County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the beach around 1 p.m. after receiving calls of a possible child drowning at the park.

When rescue crews arrived, CPR was performed on the boy before emergency medical technicians arrived.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he later passed away.

Sheriff’s officials are using the tragedy as a means to remind the public to use life jackets and urge them to be careful when entering the waters, which are still very cold and quickly moving.

© 2017 KXTV-TV