Child drowns in Sacramento River near Rio Vista

A family is mourning the loss of their 7-year-old boy after he drowned in the Sacramento River at Sandy Beach Park in Rio Vista Saturday afternoon.
Solano County sheriff’s deputies were sent to the beach around 1 p.m. after receiving calls of a possible child drowning at the park.
When rescue crews arrived, CPR was performed on the boy before emergency medical technicians arrived.
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he later passed away.
Sheriff’s officials are using the tragedy as a means to remind the public to use life jackets and urge them to be careful when entering the waters, which are still very cold and quickly moving.
