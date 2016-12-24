CHP rescues SUV hanging between two bridges

An SUV traveling westbound along an icy and snowy Interstate 80 outside of Truckee found itself in a pretty sticky situation Saturday morning. (Photo: California Highway Patrol -- Truckee)

California Highway Patrol officers found the broken down car in between a pair of bridges, hanging precariously close to falling down the ledge.

“Sometimes we write tickets, sometimes we take collision reports, and sometimes we chain ourselves to an SUV to stop it from falling between bridges,” CHP officials wrote on Facebook.

Luckily, officers were able to rescue the car before it was too late.

No word on the condition of the occupants of the car, but it appears as though there may have been a happy ending to this close call.

