City College of San Francisco to offer free tuition for some

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - City College of San Francisco will offer free tuition to San Francisco residents under a deal made with the city.

The San Francisco Examiner reports that Mayor Ed Lee agreed to spend $5.4 million on free tuition for San Francisco residents, enough to cover current students' tuition and to allow for a 20 percent increase in enrollment. The city funding will also cover the cost of books for low-income students in the upcoming year.

The free tuition offer only applies to students who have lived in California for at least a year.

Interim Chancellor Susan Lamb says the college is ironing out final details in hopes of having the free tuition offer ready by fall 2017.

